Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €69.00 ($85.19) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.44 ($88.20).

NEM stock opened at €95.45 ($117.84) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a twelve month high of €90.40 ($111.60).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

