Neogen (NEOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a diverse line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company’s Lansing, Mich.-based Food Safety Division develops and markets dehydrated culture media, and rapid diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, spoilage organisms, mycotoxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. Neogen’s is the leading global provider of DNA testing for animal agribusiness and veterinary medicine. Neogen understands that its customers face serious consequences if their products are contaminated with any of a number of well-established or emerging threats, including dangerous bacteria, natural toxins, veterinary drug residues, unlabeled food allergens, rodent filth, sanitation concerns, broken veterinary needles or other contaminants. “

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Neogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,495.27, a PE ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $69,298.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,202 shares of company stock worth $5,717,826. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

