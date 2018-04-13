NeosCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.63 Million (CRYPTO:NEOS)

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One NeosCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00039566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade and Bittrex. NeosCoin has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $1.67 million worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NeosCoin has traded up 44.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7,788.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $734.88 or 0.09404860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037696 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031560 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00662321 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00192130 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00033364 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NEOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,763,371 coins. The official website for NeosCoin is www.neoscoin.com. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for NeosCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeosCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.