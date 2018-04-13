NEVERDIE (CRYPTO:NDC) Price Hits $0.0386 on Top Exchanges

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, NEVERDIE has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEVERDIE has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $45.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEVERDIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00828192 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00164791 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE’s genesis date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. The official website for NEVERDIE is neverdie.com. NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the NeverDieCoin and is to turn the mechanics of buying a new life in a game, or traveling within a game or between games into a utility that requires universal tokens. With a limit to the number of tokens in circulation, these utility tokens gain an intrinsic value as the demand to utilize them grows. The tokens will be consumed each time they are used within a game and divided through smart contract design and API into fragments to be re-looted, mined, or collected and re-crafted with player skill so that they can be traded between players and used again. This will create a turnkey starting point for all game economies, as players will need to harvest and trade between each other in raw virtual materials to pay for their new lives or to hop between games. As each token is consumed through the utility, a fragment of the token will also be assigned to the game developer as operating income and into other funds. A percentage of each token consumed will be burned. “

NEVERDIE Token Trading

NEVERDIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEVERDIE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for NEVERDIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEVERDIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.