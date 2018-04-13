Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 734,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 52.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NFX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,178.80, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

NFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KLR Group lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger B. Plank bought 2,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $766,560.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

