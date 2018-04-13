Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $267,000 Stake in News Co. (NWSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in News were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in News by 1,759.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in News by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in News by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,692,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 743,651 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9,294.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.93.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of News in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

