ICAP (NXG) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ICAP (LON:NXG) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXG. Liberum Capital raised shares of ICAP to a buy rating and set a GBX 679 ($9.60) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of ICAP to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 635 ($8.98) to GBX 665 ($9.40) in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ICAP from GBX 675 ($9.54) to GBX 680 ($9.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Numis Securities raised shares of ICAP to an add rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 730 ($10.32) price objective on shares of ICAP in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 682.38 ($9.64).

NXG traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,000 ($14.13). 1,322,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,000. ICAP has a one year low of GBX 5.63 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 690.25 ($9.76).

About ICAP

NEX Group plc delivers pricing, analytics, index, and regulatory reporting solutions to various clients worldwide. The company operates through NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, and NEX Group and other segments. Its pricing and analytics services provide various products in foreign exchange (FX), such as EBS Ticker and EBS Rates real-time feeds, EBS non-deliverable forwards, and Premium FX Feed, a proprietary direct feed of live and streaming prices derived from a selected range of sources, as well as FX Currency Options TFS-ICAP; BrokerTec European Repo and RepoPX data services in money markets; fixed income data services through various electronic platforms; and CFETS-NEX, which offers real-time, end-of-day, and historical market data from onshore China interdealer brokers.

