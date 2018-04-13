Next (LON:NXT) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Next from GBX 4,000 ($56.54) to GBX 3,800 ($53.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($63.60) price target on shares of Next in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Next from GBX 5,500 ($77.74) to GBX 5,700 ($80.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Next from GBX 4,700 ($66.43) to GBX 4,850 ($68.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($70.67) price target on shares of Next in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Next currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,386.40 ($62.00).

NXT stock opened at GBX 5,008 ($70.78) on Friday. Next has a 1 year low of GBX 3,565 ($50.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,355 ($75.69).

In other Next news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,263 shares of Next stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,723 ($66.76) per share, for a total transaction of £59,651.49 ($84,313.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Next (LON:NXT) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/next-nxt-downgraded-to-sell-at-citigroup-updated.html.

Next Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.