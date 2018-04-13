Next (NXT) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Next (LON:NXT) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($72.08) target price on shares of Next in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Next to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Whitman Howard reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($52.30) target price on shares of Next in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Next from GBX 4,200 ($59.36) to GBX 4,350 ($61.48) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Next from GBX 4,000 ($56.54) to GBX 3,800 ($53.71) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,386.40 ($62.00).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,008 ($70.78) on Tuesday. Next has a 52-week low of GBX 3,565 ($50.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,355 ($75.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Next’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

In other Next news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,723 ($66.76) per share, with a total value of £59,651.49 ($84,313.06).

About Next

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire.

