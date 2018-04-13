First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NICE Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NICE Systems were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE Systems by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NICE Systems during the third quarter worth $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NICE Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NICE Systems by 2,112.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NICE Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $94.02 on Friday. NICE Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,622.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. NICE Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. analysts predict that NICE Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

NICE Systems Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities.

