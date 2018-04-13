Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $65.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Oppenheimer raised Nike to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.55.

NYSE:NKE opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109,004.91, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Nike’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

