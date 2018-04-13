Nike (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 55,335 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Nike by 4,252.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,619,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $980,539,000 after buying an additional 16,237,557 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Nike by 97.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 12,151,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $390,421,000 after buying an additional 5,987,728 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,588,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 15.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,245,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $738,646,000 after buying an additional 1,936,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nike by 36.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,975,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,654,000 after buying an additional 1,849,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Nike to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $67.77 on Friday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $109,004.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

