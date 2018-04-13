Head to Head Review: Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) & Its Rivals

Nikon (OTCMKTS: NINOY) is one of 6 public companies in the “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nikon to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Nikon pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nikon pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nikon has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikon’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikon $6.93 billion -$66.09 million 14.98 Nikon Competitors $7.01 billion $498.32 million 16.37

Nikon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nikon. Nikon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nikon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikon 0 0 0 0 N/A Nikon Competitors 60 282 114 4 2.13

As a group, “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies have a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Nikon’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nikon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikon 2.29% 7.69% 4.09% Nikon Competitors 5.73% 90.14% 8.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nikon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikon rivals beat Nikon on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras?interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products. The Precision Equipment Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of FPD lithography systems for the production of LCD and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels; and semiconductor lithography systems for the production of semiconductors used primarily in electronics. The Healthcare Business segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services biological microscopes, cell culture observation systems, ultra-wide field retinal imaging devices, etc.; and engages in the regenerative medicine contract manufacturing business. The Industrial Metrology and Others segment develops, manufactures, sells, and services industrial microscopes, metrology systems, and X-ray/CT inspection systems. This segment is also involved in the customized products, glass, encoders, and ophthalmic lenses businesses, as well as sale of photomask substrates for FPD and optical components. Nikon Corporation has a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC in the field of machine learning-enabled retinal imaging. The company was formerly known as Nippon Kogaku K.K. and changed its name to Nikon Corporation in 1988. Nikon Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

