Contrasting Enel Generaci�n Chile (EOCC) and NiSource (NI)

NiSource (NYSE: NI) and Enel Generaci�n Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Enel Generaci�n Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NiSource pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and Enel Generaci�n Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $4.87 billion 1.63 $128.50 million $1.21 19.44 Enel Generaci�n Chile $2.45 billion 2.76 $627.68 million N/A N/A

Enel Generaci�n Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NiSource.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Enel Generaci�n Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 2.64% 8.90% 1.97% Enel Generaci�n Chile 25.84% 33.86% 19.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of NiSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Enel Generaci�n Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generaci�n Chile has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NiSource and Enel Generaci�n Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 5 8 0 2.62 Enel Generaci�n Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00

NiSource presently has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Enel Generaci�n Chile has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Given NiSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Enel Generaci�n Chile.

Summary

Enel Generaci�n Chile beats NiSource on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Electric Operations segment provided electric services in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana. The Company’s electric operations segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity through the Company’s subsidiary NIPSCO to approximately 466,000 customers in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana and engaged in wholesale and transmission transactions, as of December 31, 2016. NIPSCO owned and operated three coal-fired electric generating stations, as of December 31, 2016.

About Enel Generaci�n Chile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama. Of these generation units, approximately 38 are hydroelectric, with a total installed capacity of over 3,470 megawatts. There are approximately 22 thermal generation units that operate with gas, coal or oil with a total installed capacity of over 2,808 megawatts. There are over 51 wind powered generation units with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 78 megawatts. The Company’s subsidiaries include Compania Electrica San Isidro S.A. (San Isidro), Compania Electrica Tarapaca S.A. (Celta), Empresa Electrica Pehuenche S.A. (Pehuenche) and GasAtacama S.A (GasAtacama). It is controlled by Enel Chile SA.

