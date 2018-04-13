NN, Inc. (NNBR) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NNBR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 17,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,756. The stock has a market cap of $683.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.83. NN has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. NN had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that NN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. NN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. State Street Corp increased its position in NN by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NN by 52,592.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NN by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets.

