NobleCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.69 Million (NOBL)

NobleCoin (CURRENCY:NOBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, NobleCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One NobleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. NobleCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $7,171.00 worth of NobleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01608490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009456 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004766 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00023176 BTC.

About NobleCoin

NobleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. NobleCoin’s total supply is 2,325,412,146 coins. NobleCoin’s official Twitter account is @noblecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NobleCoin is www.noblemovement.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NobleCoin (NBL) is a scrypt based altcoin with a block time of 60 seconds – with five confirmations needed for transactions and 50 required for minting. The coin supports transaction messaging and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks. “

Buying and Selling NobleCoin

NobleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase NobleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NobleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NobleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

