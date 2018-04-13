Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.24

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2364 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Nokia has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Nokia has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nokia to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.56 on Friday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31,085.91, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nokia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vetr downgraded Nokia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.54 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions.

