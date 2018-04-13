Nord/LB Analysts Give Rheinmetall (RHM) a €130.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHM. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.71 ($146.56).

RHM stock opened at €117.45 ($145.00) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a twelve month high of €116.80 ($144.20).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

