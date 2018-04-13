Nordex (NDX1) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Main First Bank Analysts

Main First Bank set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDX1. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($10.25) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) price target on shares of Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.23 ($10.16).

NDX1 stock opened at €9.07 ($11.20) on Wednesday. Nordex has a twelve month low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a twelve month high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

