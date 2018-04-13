Northland Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Premier African Minerals (PREM)

Northland Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162 ($2.29).

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.17 ($0.00) on Tuesday.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, limestone, specialty minerals, and rare earth metals.

