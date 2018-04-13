Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE NWN) opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,617.27, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Northwest Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $107,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $28,158.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Dodson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $58,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/northwest-natural-gas-co-nwn-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.