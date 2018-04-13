Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 400 ($5.65) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 640 ($9.05) to GBX 510 ($7.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 385 ($5.44) to GBX 350 ($4.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:NOG opened at GBX 287 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.56).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/nostrum-oil-gas-nog-receives-outperform-rating-from-credit-suisse-group-updated-updated.html.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.