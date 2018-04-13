Independent Research set a CHF 83 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. S&P Global set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 88.50.

VTX NOVN opened at CHF 78.38 on Monday. Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 83 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/novartis-novn-given-a-chf-83-price-target-by-independent-research-analysts.html.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.