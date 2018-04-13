Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 80 by Barclays

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 80 price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Independent Research set a CHF 83 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 88.50.

NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

