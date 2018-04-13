Novavax (NVAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 29th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12. The stock has a market cap of $721.86, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.38. Novavax has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Novavax by 349.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 74.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

