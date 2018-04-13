NRG Energy (NRG) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. NRG Energy has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,707.01, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,485,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,671,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,906,000 after purchasing an additional 474,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,808,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,628 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

