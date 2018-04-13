Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of ODC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $297.34, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. Of America had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase 300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oil-Dri Co. Of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. Of America by 24.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. Of America by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/oil-dri-co-of-america-odc-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

About Oil-Dri Co. Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.