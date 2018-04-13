OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) Trading 40% Higher Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. OKCash has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $553,223.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00676327 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006599 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003604 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00098977 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029088 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 73,957,019 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

