Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Old Line Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Old Line Bancshares stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Old Line Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.58, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Old Line Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,046.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,477 shares of company stock valued at $209,403. Company insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in Old Line Bancshares by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Line Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

