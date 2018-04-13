Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) Stake Increased by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) by 385.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,983,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,875,000 after purchasing an additional 569,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,281,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cars.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in Cars.com by 917.2% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 109,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cars.com by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

CARS opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,090.03 and a PE ratio of 12.57. Cars.com Inc has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

