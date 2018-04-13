Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Cut by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,788 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,689,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,800,000 after purchasing an additional 842,715 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,760,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390,184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,165,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,035,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,994.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

In related news, Director Donald W. Bogus acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $198,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,712.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $203,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

