Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) Price Up 32.5% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $28.80 or 0.00368409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $1.38 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.01601290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004829 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017109 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,179 coins and its circulating supply is 560,863 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.