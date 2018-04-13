OneSavings Bank (OSB) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OSB traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 381.20 ($5.39). The stock had a trading volume of 490,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 361.70 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 477.97 ($6.76).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.68) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). OneSavings Bank had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of £245.40 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 398 ($5.63) price target on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.81) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 490 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.27 ($6.66).

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 84,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($3.10), for a total value of £184,689.27 ($261,044.90).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

