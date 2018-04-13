Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer analyst A. Andreeva now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,327.76, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

