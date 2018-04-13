Paycom (PAYC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Oppenheimer

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paycom from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Paycom in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paycom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 589,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6,571.65, a P/E ratio of 126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47. Paycom has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Paycom had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Paycom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $5,213,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $2,008,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,603,528. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Paycom by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

