Dexcom (DXCM) PT Set at $80.00 by Oppenheimer

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) received a $80.00 price target from Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Dexcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dexcom in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Dexcom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dexcom to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dexcom in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,201.16, a PE ratio of -125.34 and a beta of -0.01. Dexcom has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. research analysts expect that Dexcom will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dexcom news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $568,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,552,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $89,385.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,228.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,854 shares of company stock worth $2,141,081 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dexcom by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dexcom in the 4th quarter valued at $5,444,000.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

