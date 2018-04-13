Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRNE. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

SRNE opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.37, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.43. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider George K. Ng purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $895,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,906,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,461.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pacific Medtech (Bvi) Ltd Asia sold 684,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $5,173,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,215,009 shares of company stock worth $9,185,885 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,256,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 703,505 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 300,518 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases.

