OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.62, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.65.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $20,415,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 759,958 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,518,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,583,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4,140.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 393,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

