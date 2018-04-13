Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) Earns Hold Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

ORIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Oritani Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of ORIT opened at $15.40 on Monday. Oritani Financial has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $708.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Oritani Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oritani Financial news, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $1,952,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,247 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 53,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oritani Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/oritani-financial-orit-earns-hold-rating-from-sandler-oneill-updated-updated.html.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Oritani Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oritani Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.