Oxford Instruments (OXIG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report published on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,020 ($14.42) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($16.68) to GBX 1,030 ($14.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($12.01) to GBX 845 ($11.94) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,145 ($16.18) to GBX 1,090 ($15.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,001.67 ($14.16).

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 940 ($13.29) on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,174 ($16.59).

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.05 ($2,534.35). Also, insider Ian Barkshire purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 753 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £45,180 ($63,858.66). Insiders have purchased 7,235 shares of company stock worth $5,573,305 in the last quarter.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc is a provider of technology tools and systems for industry and research. The Company operates through two segments: Nanotechnology Tools and Service. The Nanotechnology Tools segment offers technology products serving research customers in both the public and private sectors. The Service segment contains the Company’s service, rental and refurbished asset sales business.

