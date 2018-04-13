Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Ship (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of Pacific Basin Ship stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Pacific Basin Ship has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacific Basin Ship (PCFBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/pacific-basin-ship-pcfby-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Pacific Basin Ship Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2017, the company had a fleet of 226 ships, including 136 Handysize vessels, 88 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and ship management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Basin Ship (PCFBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Ship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Ship and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.