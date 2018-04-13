Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) to Hold

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. Going forward, its bottom line will be driven by favorable decisions from the CPUC as well as long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth. However, PG&E Corp. recently suspended its dividend on account of potential liabilities for October's Northern California wildfires, which may have led PG&E Corp. to underperform its broader industry in past one year.SB 819, introduced in the California Senate in January 2018, if it becomes law, will prohibit utilities like PG&E Corp. from recovering costs in excess of insurance resulting from damages caused by their facilities.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho cut Pacific Gas and Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.24 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo cut Pacific Gas and Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacific Gas and Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Gas and Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22,735.89, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.01. Pacific Gas and Electric has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Pacific Gas and Electric had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Simon sold 3,211 shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $134,637.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $198,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,875 shares of company stock worth $372,129 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 312,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/pacific-gas-and-electric-pcg-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas and Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas and Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.