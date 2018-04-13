Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 43.9364056530859 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMBC. Hovde Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.90, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

In other news, insider Thomas Vertin purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $63,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Md Thomas sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $73,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,684 shares in the company, valued at $940,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,552 shares of company stock worth $125,450 and have sold 18,972 shares worth $164,243. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/pacific-mercantile-bancorp-pmbc-receives-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-30-updated-updated.html.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.