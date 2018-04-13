Financial Survey: Paddy Power Betfair (PDYPY) versus Extended Stay America (STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) and Paddy Power Betfair (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Paddy Power Betfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 6.15% 14.42% 4.71% Paddy Power Betfair N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extended Stay America and Paddy Power Betfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 7 0 2.88 Paddy Power Betfair 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus price target of $21.19, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Paddy Power Betfair.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extended Stay America and Paddy Power Betfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 3.02 $78.84 million $1.00 20.30 Paddy Power Betfair $2.25 billion 3.81 $280.49 million $2.56 20.25

Paddy Power Betfair has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Paddy Power Betfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paddy Power Betfair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paddy Power Betfair has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Paddy Power Betfair pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Extended Stay America pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paddy Power Betfair pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Paddy Power Betfair on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada. The Company owns and operates hotels under the core brand, Extended Stay America. In addition, the Company owns and operates three Extended Stay Canada hotels, 49 hotels in the economy extended stay segment under the Crossland Economy Studios and Hometown Inn brands, and also manage two Extended Stay America hotels.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online interactive sports betting services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products, fixed odds games betting, online games and casino, and business-to-business services, as well as peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brands, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG and TVG2 horseracing television channels and pari-mutuel online betting network; Betfair Casino, an online casino; and the Betfair New Jersey Exchange, a horse-racing Exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

