PageGroup (MPGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/pagegroup-mpgpf-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in the United States and internationally. It offers recruitment services for executive, second/third job, technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.