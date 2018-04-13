Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 1,980 Shares

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $369,844.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,146. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $197.20. The company has a market cap of $17,159.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The network technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $542.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,379,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after buying an additional 681,200 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $574,337,000 after buying an additional 860,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,864,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after buying an additional 158,878 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,387,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,926,000 after buying an additional 92,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,466,000 after buying an additional 619,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

