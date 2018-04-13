Paloma Partners Management Co Has $230,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NorthWestern by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NorthWestern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,656.58, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.23. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $259,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $103,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,793.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.60.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

