Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 14.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo raised Northwest Natural Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Hilliard Lyons raised Northwest Natural Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,684.84, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

