Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $234,000 Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacor by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Seacor by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seacor by 2,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Seacor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Seacor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $264,247.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Weins sold 16,819 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $815,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seacor stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. Seacor had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 1.54%. sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc, is engaged in the business of transportation and logistics, alcohol manufacturing, merchandising, and risk management consultancy. The Company’s segments include, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. Inland River Services segment operates river transportation equipment used for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and petroleum and chemical products.

