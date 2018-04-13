Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,409 Shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 21,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,266,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 421,526 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $405,281.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Petrie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $36,372.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,671.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,774 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,408.15, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.98 million. analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

